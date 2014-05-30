Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The sports and energy drinks category in the Philippines continues to expand albeit at a slower pace compared with previous years. It is gradually reaching maturity, causing total volume sales to decelerate. Total value sales reached Ps20.3 billion in 2013, which represents an increase of 7% since 2012. Meanwhile, total volume sales growth decelerated by three percentage points after expanding by 10% in 2012.
Competitive Landscape
Asia Brewery Inc led sports and energy drinks in 2013 with an estimated off-trade value sales contribution of 54%. As the manufacturer of Cobra, the business organisation capitalises on its lower-pricing strategy and wide network of distribution channels. The company continues to retain customers and attract new ones through the launch of more innovative products with functional benefits. Asia Brewery Inc also sponsors sports events, the most popular of which is Ironman, an annual marathon, which attracts both local and international professional athletes.
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Industry Prospects
Sports and energy drinks will experience the most vibrant volume sales performance among all soft drinks categories in the forecast period. Manufacturers are expected to be keen on expanding their customer bases through the use of marketing campaigns and promotional activities and, possibly, the launch of new products that provide different functional benefits. The projected total volume CAGR in 2013-2018 is 5%, while value sales will hit Ps23.5 billion in 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports and Energy Drinks in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in Philippines?
- What are the major brands in Philippines?
- What are key new sports and energy drinks launches and what impact impact did they have on #category#?
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