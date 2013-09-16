Report Published: "St Jude Medical Device Company Intelligence Report"

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "St Jude Medical Device Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- St Jude Medical develops, manufactures and distributes cardiovascular medical devices for the cardiac rhythm management, cardiology, cardiac surgery and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and implantable neurostimulation medical devices for the management of chronic pain. The company operates through four operating segments:
Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) - tachycardia implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems (ICDs) and bradycardia pacemaker systems (pacemakers);
Cardiovascular - vascular products (including vascular closure devices, pressure measurement guidewires, optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging products, vascular plugs and other vascular accessories) and structural heart products (including heart valve replacement and repair products and structural heart defect devices);
Atrial Fibrillation (AF) - electrophysiology introducers and catheters, advanced cardiac mapping, navigation and recording systems and ablation systems; and
Neuromodulation - neurostimulation devices (including spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation devices).
St Jude Medical has significantly expanded its product portfolio via its own internal development programmes and through strategic acquisitions. Its latest purchases include: AGA Medical Holdings, which boosted the company's structural heart leadership with programmes across all major categories that include structural heart defects, left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and percutaneous mitral valve repair (PMVR); and LightLab Imaging, which positioned the company as the first to launch the only OCT product line to compete in the market for intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging technology. St Jude Medical also invested in CardioMEMS, a company that has developed a wireless sensing and communication technology to assess cardiac performance. St Jude Medical has an exclusive option to acquire CardioMEMS if the company meets certain milestones.
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In 2010, St Jude reported a 10% increase in sales to US$5.2 billion. Sales were also up 10% in the first six months of 2011. The company has approximately 15,000 employees and sells its products in more than 100 countries around the world; its largest geographic markets are the US, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including Japan.
This company report provides
Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
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