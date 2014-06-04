Report Published: "Sugar in Norway (2014) - Market Sizes"
New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Sugar in Norway by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Norway is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Market size for Sugar in Norway is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. ~
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