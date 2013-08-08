Report Published: "Sugar in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)"

Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Sugar in Turkey by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Turkey is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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