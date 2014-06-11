New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Maintaining a clean house remains important to many UK consumers, not least because increasing numbers of people are staying in more due to the high cost of going out and the ongoing economic recession. However, when it comes to surface care products, many consumers remain more interested in saving money by taking full advantage of the frequent price discounts and special offers for branded products. Whereas, previously, UK consumers were more interested in surface care products which can be...
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in United Kingdom market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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