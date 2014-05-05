Fast Market Research recommends "Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 'Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Tanzania's mobile and fixed telecommunications based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Tanzanian market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Tanzania is one of the more developed telecom markets in East Africa, with an estimated revenue in 2013 of US$1.3bn, or 4.0% of its GDP, a 14.3% increase on the previous year. Nevertheless, poorly formulated taxation policies remain a major constraint to long-term industry growth.
- Value-added services, such as mobile money, will become increasingly more important for revenue generation in the Tanzanian market as revenue from voice services are expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 0.5% until 2018.
- Broadband lines continue to proliferate in Tanzania. In 2013, around 1,650 lines were added to reach 6,050, for a population penetration of 0.01%. At the same time, the number of narrowband lines in Tanzania has been declining: Net disconnections totalled around 5,150 in 2013.
Synopsis
"Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tanzania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Tanzania's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Tanzania in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Tanzania.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice and data in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vodacom, Tigo (Millicom International), Airtel, Zantel (Etisalat), Tanzanian Telecommunications Corporation.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spirits Market in Tanzania: Databook to 2017
- Photographic Camera Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Lens Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Image Projector Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Cinematographic Camera and Projector Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Compound Optical Microscope Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Tanzania Agribusiness Report Q2 2014
- Packaged Food in Uzbekistan
- Dairy Product Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Spectacle Frame and Mounting Market in Tanzania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts