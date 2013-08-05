Report Published: "Tanzania Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Tanzania Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Growth in Tanzania's mobile market remains slow for a country with penetration rate of less than 60%. BMI attributes this to limited network coverage in remote and underserved areas, where majority of the population live. Although some operators plan to invest in network deployment in rural areas, we caution that low ARPUs and the high cost of network maintenance due to poor social infrastructure are major disincentives to expansion. Furthermore, there is a strong case to pursue revenue growth by providing advanced data services in urban areas, as opposed to rural roll-out, to offset the impact of declining revenues from traditional voice services.
Key Data
- The mobile sector grew by just 3.25% in 2012, compared to 22.3% in 2011, owing to inactive SIM disconnections by some operators.
- Mobile ARPU appreciated for the seventh consecutive quarter, after a growth of 9.7% q-o-q in Q412.
- M-commerce users have continued to expand, with M-PESA recording 5mn users and total monthly transaction value of around TZS1.3trn in April 2013.
- The fixed-line sector remains resilient despite fixed to mobile substitution, with growth of 4.9% in 9M12.
Risk/Reward Rating
Tanzania dropped two places to 16th position this quarter on BMI telecoms Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table for Sub-Saharan Africa. Although Tanzania's aggregate score of 40.8 was an improvement from the previous quarter, the country was outperformed by other countries in the region this quarter. Tanzania's weakest rating is in the industry rewards category, reflecting a sharp slowdown in mobile subscriptions growth and downgrade to our five-year forecast. There were no changes to the country's ratings in the remaining three categories of our RRRs.
