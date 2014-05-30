New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Traditionally, tea has been the Egyptian national beverage and drinking tea has played a vital role in the daily lives of Egyptians for generations. A visit to the home of any Egyptian of any standing in society entails a compulsory cup of tea. One nickname for tea in Egypt is 'duty', as serving tea to visitors is considered to be the duty of all Egyptian homeowners, with anything beyond tea considered to be a nicety.
Competitive Landscape
Badawy & Sons' El Arosa brand continued to lead tea in Egypt in 2013 with a value share of 56%, although the brand experienced a one percentage point decline in its value share during 2013. The El Arosa brand is 100% locally owned and enjoys very high popularity due to the fact that it is regarded as a traditional Egyptian brand with a product range which appeals to the majority of Egypt's population. Not only does the comprehensive nature of the El Arosa product range drive sales of the El Arosa brand, but its unit prices are quite low in comparison with rival brands. El Arosa is thus is considered cheaper than its major rival brands in both black standard loose tea format and black standard tea bags and being able to compete strongly in both formats has become extremely important in tea in Egypt during such difficult times.
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Industry Prospects
Growth in tea in Egypt is set to stronger during the forecast period than the growth recorded during the review period. This is set to be primarily due to population growth. Retail volume sales of tea are set to increase at a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, higher than the 1% volume CAGR recorded over the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tea industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tea industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tea in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions suchas:
- What is the market size of Tea in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- Is loose leaf tea available in Egypt?
- Is there a shift from unpackaged to packaged tea in Egypt?
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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