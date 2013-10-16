New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Telecom Managed Services: The Market for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Managed Service Providers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is a technology that is transforming the way that business is conducted, impacting everything from traditional telephony and IT operations to ERP, SCM, public safety, homeland security, and more. Traditionally the realm of utilities and SCADA systems, M2M is expanding into many new industries, market segments, applications, and use cases. Several new areas hold great promise including connected vehicles and healthcare.
The M2M ecosystem is complex and includes device manufacturers, wireless service providers, integrators, platform providers and developers. There are many drivers for managed services within the M2M value chain. The report evaluates the M2M market, drivers for managed services providers, competitive marketplace, and provides conclusions and recommendations for players within the value chain.
This research is a must-read for anyone within the M2M community including mobile network operators and other service providers, infrastructure providers, managed service providers, and more.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Managed services providers
- Systems integration companies
- Application developers and ASP
- Network integration companies
- Network infrastructure providers
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Investment and M&A companies of all types
- M2M equipment and service providers of all types
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