Report Published: "Thailand Agribusiness Report Q1 2014"

Fast Market Research recommends "Thailand Agribusiness Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Thailand will maintain its status as a key Asian agricultural provider in the coming years, as the sector benefits from strong export opportunities and government support as well as an efficient food-producing industry. The sugar and livestock sectors are especially promising; however, the government's interference in the market, especially in the rice sector, will hinder the competitiveness of Thailand's production relative to its Asian rivals. Although rice farmers will directly gain from the rice guarantee buy-back programme, we are uncertain about the long-term effectiveness of these policies in enhancing Thailand's food-producing efficiency and in boosting the country's export competitiveness. Thailand will remain a key rice exporter but may lose out to secondary exporters owing to growing instability in its trade policy.
Key Forecasts
- Poultry production growth to 2016/17: 19.4% to 1.85mn tonnes. This growth will largely be due to increased private investment in the sector. The lift of an eight-year EU ban on uncooked imports in April 2012 will allow imports of Thai-produced poultry and other food products into the bloc, giving the industry more impetus to expand production.
- Sugar consumption growth to 2017: 26.8% to 3.2mn tonnes. Thailand's sugar consumption is growing fast, boosted by consumption patterns and the rising demand for carbonated soft drinks and confectionery.
- Rice production growth to 2016/17: 8.4% to 22.2mn tonnes. This in line with the government's forecast for rice production to reach 21mn tonnes by 2014/15. Expansion will come almost entirely from improved yields, as the area of land under rice cultivation will remain stable.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 22.8mn in 2014 (growth to average 1.0% annually to between 2013 and 2017).
- Real GDP growth in 2014: 4.5% year-on-year (up from 4.0% in 2013, forecast to average 4.3% between 2013 and 2017).
- Consumer price inflation in 2014: 2.6% average (down from 2.9% in 2013; forecast to average 2.6% between 2013 and 2017).
- Central Bank policy rate in 2014: 2.50% end of period (same than in 2013; forecast to average 2.65% between 2013 and 2017).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Revisions To Forecasts
- We have revised our pork and beef production and consumption forecasts owing to a change in data source. We now follow Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)/OECD estimates. For pork, we now expect production to grow by 5.7% out to 2016/17, reaching 988,100 tonnes (compared with a previous forecast of 845,000 tonnes). Beef output will expand to 415,900 tonnes in 2016/17, up 8.8% on 2011/12 (and compared with a previous forecast of 225,000 tonnes).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- India Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Pakistan Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Ghana Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Ukraine Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q1 2014
- Saudi Arabia Agribusiness Report Q1 2014