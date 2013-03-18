Report Published: "Thailand Infrastructure Report Q1 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Thailand Infrastructure Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: We continue to expect a recovery for Thailand's construction sector in 2012, with the underlying assumptions for a recovery (such as the implementation of flood prevention measures, robust building construction activity and conducive monetary conditions for construction) still holding firm. Indeed, strong reported performance in Q212 has prompted us to revise up our 2012 forecasts for Thailand's construction sector, with real growth expected to reach 5.0% in 2012, from a previous forecast of 4.0%. Looking ahead, we believe that the factors supporting out bullish 2012 outlook will spill over in 2013. This, combined with increased access to infrastructure financing and a large pipeline of infrastructure projects, should keep construction activity relatively robust over the coming years. We are forecasting construction real growth to reach 4.5% in 2013 and to average 3.2% between 2014 and 2017.
Key developments in the country's infrastructure industry include:
- In August 2012, Thailand announced that it was seeking a consortium to oversee the country's water management plan - the plan involves 14 large-scale projects, worth a combined THB300bn (US$9.5bn) - and we believe this tendering process is still ongoing as of November 2012. The plan is expected to be divided into 14 major projects, with eight projects located in the Chao Phraya River Basin and six projects in six other river basins.
- In August 2012, The Thai government announced that it would launch a commercial tender for the construction of a new high-speed railway network in Q113. The THB400bn tender will involve the construction of four new railway lines - the Bangkok-Hua Hin, Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima, Bangkok-Pattaya and Bangkok-Pitsanulok (Chiang Mai) railway lines - and encompass a total of 250km. Construction of the network is scheduled for completion by 2018.
- In September 2012, Thailand's Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said that it is due to launch a tender for the construction of six 900MW gas-based power plants in late-2013, reports the Nation. The plants will be developed under the independent power producer (IPP) scheme. The ERC will launch the tender after the completion of the bidding terms of reference (ToR), which will take a year. The ERC is in the process short listing an adviser who will be responsible for completing the ToR.
- In late-September 2012, Thailand's Transport Minister, Charupong Ruangsuwan, said that his ministry would consider delaying or cancelling the plan to construct the third phase of the Laem Chabang deep-sea port project in Pattaya and the Pak Bara port project in south Thailand. This is because the country's private sector had expressed a preference for a port to be constructed in Map Ta Phut, and that there were growing concerns about the environmental problems that could arise from expanding and developing the Laem Chabang and Pak Bara ports respectively.
