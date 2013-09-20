Fast Market Research recommends "The Danish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Denmark defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The Danish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Denmark.
Arms imports in Denmark declined sharply in 2010 and 2011 due to the country's budget cuts, which recovered in 2012. The country's defense imports are expected to recover gradually over the forecast period, as the country plans to modernize its military and procurement of F-35 joint strike fighters, MH-60R marine helicopters, and ballistic missile defense systems.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Danish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Denmark defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Denmark defense industry."
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