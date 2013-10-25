New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the UAV market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for UAV. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
UAVs are the next generation of aerial platforms being deployed by defense ministries around the world, demand for which has been fuelled by the successful deployment of these systems in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Gain insight into the UAV market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global UAV market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the UAV market.
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