Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The Azerbaijani insurance industry is in the early stages of development and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Key factors affecting the performance of the insurance industry during the last decade include fierce competition and a number of regulatory reforms, including the law on compulsory insurance.
Key Highlights
- The Azerbaijani insurance industry is small, highly competitive and fragmented.
- Despite being a small economy and registering negative growth in 2009 due to the global financial crisis, the Azerbaijani economy posted strong growth in 2010.
- Despite being open to foreign companies, the Azerbaijan insurance industry does not have a prominent foreign insurer.
- Voluntary insurance is not popular among the citizens of Azerbaijan and the main issue for this unpopularity is the distrust of insurance companies.
- Azerbaijan's insurance industry is projected to post healthy growth over the forecast period. The newly enforced law on compulsory insurance is expected to be the major driver of this growth.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Azerbaijan:
- It provides historical values for the Azerbaijani insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Azerbaijani insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Azerbaijan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Azerbaijani insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Azerbaijani insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Azerbaijani insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Azerbaijani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pasha Insurance, Azersigorta, Atesgah Sigorta, AXA MBASK, Standard Insurance
