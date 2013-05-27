Report Published: "The Insurance Industry in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The Maltese insurance industry grew in terms of written premium at a CAGR of 30.9% during the review period. This growth was fuelled by the favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the country's exports. It was further supported by Malta's business-friendly environment, including a low tax regime and direct access to other EU markets. These indicators are expected to remain favorable over the forecast period, and the insurance industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Malta is treated by global insurers as a gateway to access other EU member states' insurance markets. Companies in the country's insurance industry benefit from passporting rights, which enable insurers to underwrite business anywhere in the EU. This prompted a number of insurers to enter the Maltese insurance industry during the review period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Malta is widely considered as one of the best places in the EU to do business, due to its low tax regime, legislative framework and favorable business environment.
- Malta offers low taxes on insurance premiums, corporate income and shareholder income. It operates double-taxation treaties with over 55 countries, including the US and most EU member states.
- Maltese life insurance providers' growth and profit margins are likely to remain under pressure over the forecast period due to mounting legislation, increasing combined ratios, and the delicate economic environments in the EU and other leading economies.
- A number of multinational companies entered the Maltese insurance industry to underwrite insurance from other EU member states with which Malta has passporting rights. However, the uncertain economic conditions in most EU member states and rising debt concerns may decelerate demand for insurance over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Malta:
- It provides historical values for the Malta insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Malta insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Malta insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Malta insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017