Fast Market Research recommends "The Kenyan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Kenya defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The Kenyan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Kenya.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Kenya's domestic defense industry is not able to fulfill much of its requirements and the country therefore relies on imports from foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to satisfy the demand for military modernization.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Kenyan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Kenya defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Kenya defense industry.
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