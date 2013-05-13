Report Published: "The Medical Device Market: India"

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: India", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
India has a huge population in excess of one billion people and a growing middle class with access to high quality healthcare. Conversely, in this geographically vast country plagued by natural disasters, the majority of the population is both rural and poor.
The Indian market for medical equipment and supplies ranks among the world’s top 20 but, despite strong growth rates, the market remains disproportionately small with per capita spending of US$2.
High quality, high tech products are sought after, particularly in the private sector.
Future increased demand for medical equipment and supplies will come mainly from private sector hospitals and medical centres.
Detailed regulation of medical devices is still under consideration. In October 2005, a number of in vivo medical devices were added to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, bringing them into regulatory control. New guidelines for sterile medical devices came into force on 1st March 2006. In March 2009, clarification was published, which provided a list of additional sterile medical devices to be included under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.
Includes 3 quarterly updated outlook reports!
Please note: Report sections are periodically updated and some sections may have been updated more recently than the publication date given for the full report.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
