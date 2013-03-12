Report Published: "The Medical Device Market: Switzerland"

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Switzerland" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
Switzerland represents a very rich market. The medical equipment & supplies market is estimated to be approximately US$4.7 billion in 2011, which is comparable to Australia. Per capita spending is the highest in the world by some margin at US$592.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The cost of health insurance is continuing to rise in 2011. Health insurance premiums have risen an average of 6.5%, or SFr 22.8 per month for 2011. Insurance rose 4.5% in Q1 2010 in relation to Q1 2009 and 12.4% over Q1 2008. The biggest rise for Q1 2010 was in ambulatory hospital treatments (up 9.7%) and the highest costs were for hospital stays. Basic health insurance coverage costs per person which is compulsory in Switzerland were SFr 3,138 in 2009 (+3.1% over 2008). Some families are finding it difficult to pay the monthly contributions.
In June 2010, the council approved the introduction of a tariff system for compulsory health insurance, which will be rolled out from 2012. This new income stream will go towards hospital financing which has been increasing sharply for the past few years.
Healthcare provision is largely decentralised, and paid for through a combination of public and private insurance. Hospitals, clinics and physicians are used to investing in the latest techniques and equipment, although an increasing culture of cost awareness is spreading throughout the healthcare system.
Domestic manufacturing of medical devices is very strong in Switzerland, especially in the orthopaedics sector. The country is one of the world’s leading exporters of devices in this sector.
Although Switzerland remains outside of the European Union, medical device regulations were officially aligned with European Law in March 2010. Medical technology products which include CT scans, diagnostic tests for medical implants such as pacemakers and artificial joints, are the subject of free trade between the EU and Switzerland.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- The Medical Device Market: Greece
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Medical Device Market: Hong Kong
- The Medical Device Market: France
- The Medical Device Market: Brazil
- The Medical Device Market: Spain
- The Medical Device Market: Italy
- The Medical Device Market: Germany
- The Medical Device Market: China