Report Published: "The Medical Device Market: Thailand"

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN THAILAND
The Thai medical device market has been undergoing a period of strong growth, and if fundamentals remain the same, the market looks set to expand at an attractive 13.7% per annum in the medium term, to reach around US$2.3bn by 2018.
In April 2012, the Ministry of Industry announced it had approved in principle the plan to establish a new industrial production zone for manufacturers of medical devices in the country.
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Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
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Related Pages
The Medical Device Market Taiwan
The Medical Device Market Vietnam
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