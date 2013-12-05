New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Thermal Power in Argentina, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Thermal Power in Argentina, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles
Summary
"Thermal Power in Argentina, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Argentina. The report provides in depth analysis on global thermal power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Argentina (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Argentina thermal power market. A detailed coverage of thermal energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global thermal power market, Argentina power market and Argentina thermal power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.
- Detailed overview on the global thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market forces analysis (drivers, restraints and challenges), installed capacity by fuel type, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major countries and cross country comparison among thermal sources such as coal, oil and gas.
- Power market scenario in Argentina and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- Detailed overview of Argentina thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine, and information on major active and upcoming projects.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.
- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Endesa Costanera S.A., Energia Argentina S.A., Petrobras Argentina, S.A.
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