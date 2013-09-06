Report Published: "Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Tissue and hygiene saw a strong performance during the review period as a whole, benefiting from a number of positive economic and demographic trends in Saudi Arabia. The country saw strong economic growth during the review period as a whole, with this boosting consumers' disposable income levels and enabling them to spend more on tissue and hygiene. Growth was also supported by strong and ongoing urbanisation and by retailing developments, alongside a growing focus on hygiene as a result of...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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