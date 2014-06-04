New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Toilet liquids posted a 2% current value increase in 2013 as a result of manufacturers' efforts to offer additional benefits and concentrated formulas. This was an improvement for the category in comparison to 2012 when toilet liquids recorded a marginal current value decline. An example of the improved category dynamism was Procter & Gamble Australia Pty's launch of Ambi Pur toilet flush in April 2013. A 5-in-1 product that offers to clean, freshen, prevent lime-scale, deodorise and shine was supported by a guarantee; valid between April and June, the guarantee offered consumers a return of their money if they were not fully satisfied with the product.
Competitive Landscape
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Reckitt Benckiser (Australia) Pty's Harpic remained the leading brand in toilet care in Australia in 2013 with a value share of 31%. The brand continued to be dominant in toilet liquids, where it commanded a 46% value share, as well as a 25% value share in the larger ITBs category. It is one of the few brands to have a significant presence across all toilet care categories, hence its leading position. In 2013, the manufacturer introduced the line Harpic White, and also Shine, which was promoted under the tagline '5x power action',as it incorporated 5 different benefits. The product is described as a thick bleach gel that kills almost 100% of germs and includes a baking soda formula that helps with toilet stains. As with Ambi Pur, the toilet cleaner Harpic is also promoted as having several benefits, such as deep clean, disinfection, refreshing and shining.
Industry Prospects
With the extension from other categories of brands such as White King, Domestos and Ambi Pur into toilet care, a recovery is expected over the forecast period. Although value sales are expected to turn around from the declining trend of the last three years of the review period, sales of toilet care are set to grow at only a marginal CAGR at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. A slow recovery will be the result of continuous price promotions and the overall price deflation that has been affecting the category.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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