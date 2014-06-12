Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourist Attractions in Hungary", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The number of visitors to tourist attractions in Hungary grew by 1% in 2012 while value sales of tourist attractions grew by 3% due to increases in the pricing of entry tickets and growth in the number of inbound visitors, which compensated for the decline in number of domestic visitors. The number of domestic visitors to tourist attractions declined in 2012 due to the limited budget among Hungarians for travelling as a result of which many domestic tourists opted to visit the capital city, Budapest, less often. This city is the most endowed city in Hungary with tourist attractions.
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Industry Prospects
The main threat to the forecast period growth of tourist attractions lies in the growing number of inbound tourists with a low budget who seek entertainment in bars, pubs and at youth festivals but who do not have a dedicated budget for cultural activities. The expansive strategy of low cost carriers is expected to contribute to this trend. However, the positioning of Budapest as a leading cultural tourist destination has the potential to counteract this trend, especially as tourists from new origin countries for example China and South Korea want to enjoy the cultural attractions of Budapest.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tourist Attractions industry in Hungary with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tourist Attractions industry in Hungary, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tourist Attractions in Hungary market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation
- Historic volumes and values
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Tourist Attractions in Hungary?
- What are the leading visitor attractions in Hungary?
- How are casinos performing?
- Are theme/amusement parks increasing in sales?
- Is there an increase in visitors to museums?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
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