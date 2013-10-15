Report Published: "Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2017"

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Inbound tourism in Brazil recovered following a brief decline due to the financial crisis in 2009. Domestic and outbound tourism registered steady growth during the review period (2008-2012) and had a positive impact on the country's economy.
Key Highlights
- Brazil's economy is expected to grow by 3.7% in 2013 and 4.2% in 2014, supported by infrastructure, housing and energy investments. Improving global economic conditions will also increase export demand
- Compared to international standards, Brazil's infrastructure is under developed, with roads, railroads and ports all requiring modernization. According to Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index 2013 data, Brazil was ranked 102nd in terms of the prioritization of travel and tourism and 129th for ground transport infrastructure in 2012
- Increasing average disposable income in Brazil led to significant growth in domestic tourist spending during the review period. The urban population had a higher disposable income and accounted for a larger share of tourist expenditure. Spending by domestic tourists increased from BRL196.6 billion (US$111.7 billion) in 2010 to BRL242.9 billion (US$124.4 billion) in 2012
- Brazil is the sixth-most-popular destination for medical tourism in the world and has more than 4,500 licensed cosmetic surgeons. The country has the world's largest per capita number of practicing cosmetic doctors and the modernization of private hospitals will act as a key growth driver
- Argentina and Chile are popular winter sport and ski resort destinations among Brazilians. Caribbean destinations are also becoming increasingly popular among Brazilian tourists
- A growth in aviation capacity has been recorded in Brazil. Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, added new destinations and carriers. American Airlines will begin flights between Los Angeles and Sao Paulo in the fall of 2013. In June 2013, Etihad Airways began running services to the country and Ethiopian Airlines started flights in July 2013. In addition, US Airways started a non-stop daily flight from Charlotte to Brazil in June 2013
- Large-scale hotels in Brazil are concentrated around the northeast and the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The northeastern region is receiving the largest share of capital investments. Overall hotel distribution is as follows: the south (15%), the north-east (9%), the mid-west (6%) and the North (4%)
- Brazil's car rental market grew during the review period due to the arrival of foreign car rental companies. This can be attributed to high levels of international tourist expenditure, the rapid growth of the country's tourism sector and the development of world-class airport infrastructure in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, TAM S.A, Avianca Brazil, Passaredo Linhas Aereas, TRIP Linhas Aereas S/A, Hotelaria Accor Brasil SA, Atlantica Hotels International Brasil Ltda, Blue Tree Hotels and Resorts, The Hotel Windsor SP, Transamerica Hotels, Localiza Rent a Car SA, Unidas SA, Hertz Brazil, Avis Brazil, Thrifty Car Rental Brazil, Carlson Wagonlit Travel Brazil, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, American Express Brasil SA, Avipam Turismo e Cambio Ltda, Submarino Viagens
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