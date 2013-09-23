Report Published: "Travel and Tourism in the Philippines to 2017"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel and Tourism in the Philippines to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The travel and tourism sector in the Philippines recorded significant growth during the review period. Tourism flourished, with a significant increase in domestic and international tourist volumes, primarily due to the Department of Tourism's (DOT) continuous efforts to promote the Philippines as a key tourist destination in the Asia-Pacific region. Prioritization of the sector also led to an increase in investment in tourism infrastructure and the government is aiming to improve transportation infrastructure in the country during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Based on Timetric's forecast, Filipino real GDP is expected to increase by 6.5% in 2013 and 2014, underpinned by robust consumption, investments and election-related spending by the government in 2013. During 2015-2017, the economy is expected to expand at a more robust pace of 7.0%, supported by domestic demand and the improving global economic outlook.
- Alongside the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Tourism will implement a tourism infrastructure program over the next two years, with an investment of PHP29 billion (US$700 million). The program will be completed in two phases, with phase one commencing in 2013 with an investment of PHP12 billion and the second in 2014 with an investment of PHP17 billion. The tourism infrastructure development plan will focus on connecting tourist spots to major roadways, with the aim of improving travel experiences.
- The Filipino government has also taken steps to ensure the safety and security of tourists in key tourist destinations. In July 2013, the Philippine National Police set up a tourist police training school at Boracay Island. Police officers will undergo a two-month training scheme at the school to develop skills for patrolling and maintaining peace and order at key tourist destinations.
- The growth in domestic tourism was supported by an increase in flight frequency and improvements in land transport connectivity to key tourism destinations. Ease of travel has led to many Filipinos showing an interest in travelling within the country. The DOT aims to target 56.1 million domestic travelers by 2016.
- The government is also making promotional efforts and events are being organized around the world to attract visitors to the Philippines. For example, in June 2013, the Philippine Embassy in Vienna, Austria organized an event which showcased major tourist destinations, emerging destinations, tourism activities and UNESCO World Heritage sites to Austrian travel agencies and tour operators.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL), Cebu Air, Inc., Zest Airways Inc., South East Asian Airlines, Inc., PAL Express, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Philippines, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts Philippines, Pan Pacific Manila, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Avis Philippines, Hertz Rent a Car, Europcar Philippines, Gemini Transport Services, Inc., Filcar Transport Services Inc., Blue Horizons Travel & Tours, Inc, Uni-Orient Travel, Inc., WOW Philippines Travel Agency, Inc., Sharp Travel Service (Phils) Inc., Fiesta Tours and Travel
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