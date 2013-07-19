Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry in Liberia to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Trends and Opportunities in the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry in Liberia to 2017: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the personal accident and health insurance market in Liberia. The report provides data on key industry trends, market drivers and challenges for the Liberia insurance industry. It also provides growth prospects for the personal accident and health insurance market in Liberia.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Liberia:
- It provides historical values for the Liberian personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Liberia personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total investment income and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Liberia insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Liberia personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Liberia insurance market
