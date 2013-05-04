Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Turkey Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- "Turkey Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Turkey Endoscopy Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 7 market categories - Flexible Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Rigid Endoscopes, Endoscopic Reprocessors, Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments and Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Endoscopy Devices market categories - Flexible Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Rigid Endoscopes, Endoscopic Reprocessors, Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments and Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2005 to 2012, forecast forward for 7 years to 2019.
- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Endoscopy Devices market.
- Key players covered include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Given Imaging Ltd. and others.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Endoscopy Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Given Imaging Ltd., Medivators Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, IntroMedic Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Switzerland Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Finland Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Norway Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- United Arab Emirates Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Chile Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Ireland Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Poland Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Egypt Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Hungary Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- Portugal Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019