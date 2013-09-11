Report Published: "UK Commercial Motor Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities"

New Insurance market report from Datamonitor: "UK Commercial Motor Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The commercial motor insurance market has had to push against a "new normal" of lackluster growth, fighting conditions where rate increases beyond a "head above water" level remain difficult. At the same time, the market faces a number of issues including personal injury claims, hardened reinsurance rates, and the uncertainty of the impact of LASPO.
Scope of this Report
- Compare a whole market view, informed by a series of insurer interviews, against your own experience and expectations.
- Develop strategies to approach opportunities arising in the market, and prepare for emerging challenges.
Report Highlights
Insurers reported rate increases of 5-7% across the commercial motor market from the tail end of 2012 into 2013. Expectations for the full year 2013 are that this will have developed toward increases of 6-9%, falling shy of the double figure target.
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Insurers are very much in a "'wait and see"' mode within regards to the impact of the LASPO Act.
The number of buses and coaches has fallen for seven successive years, and there are now 7% fewer buses than the peak in numbers seen in 2005. Heavy goods vehicle numbers have also been in decline for the past five years, but at a more marked pace than that seen for buses.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are other insurers in the market most concerned by, and may there be consequences you haven't considered?
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