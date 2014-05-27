New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "UK Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Access Lines by Technology"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Summary
"UK Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Access Lines by Technology" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the UK and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- UK consumption data - A percentage of Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Total access lines used by UK population: PSTN/POTS, ISDN, xDSL, Cable, Fixed Wireless Access, Fiber Optic (FTTH/B), WiMAX
- Revenue data for UK fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (Narrowband and Broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of the UK operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on the UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- The UK consumption data - A percentage of Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Total access lines used by the UK population: PSTN/POTS, ISDN, xDSL, Cable, Fixed Wireless Access, Fiber Optic (FTTH/B), WiMAX
- Revenue data for UK fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (Narrowband and Broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
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