Report Published: "United Arab Emirates Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013"

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Consumer and business sentiment towards the UAE has improved significantly since the start of 2013, as reflected by the growth in the real estate and equities markets, as well as strong take-up of highvalue telecoms services. This is driving growth in the consumer electronics market, with leading international and local manufacturers introducing new products across different segments and expanding their distribution channels. We expect this trend to continue in the latter part of 2013 and beyond as the country exhibits strong political and economic stability.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Sales: US$2.2bn in 2013 to US$2.7bn in 2017. Windows 8 tablets and ultrabooks should provide growth, with consumers increasingly interested in services that can be used wirelessly.
AV Sales: US$1.4bn in 2013 to US$1.7bn in 2017. We believe flat-screen TV sets will remain the main growth driver.
Handset Sales: US$508mn in 2013 to US$694mn in 2017. Smartphone demand is rising rapidly, and will be further boosted by the strong take-up of 4G LTE subscriptions.
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Key Trends & Developments
The dynamics of the UAE's PC market are rapidly changing, forcing vendors to change strategies to boost sales. The global PC market is expected to decline in 2013, but new form factors offer potential for growth. Tablets in particular are cannibalising the smaller notebook segment as consumers look to ever more portable devices. Companies at the Gitex Shopper event in April reported significant changes to sales patterns. The April event recorded around a 50% decline in the number total laptop sales compared to the October 2012 edition of the annual Gitex conference. BMI believes tablets will pick up much of the slack as consumer internet usage patterns change and devices with physical keyboards are less in demand.
Meanwhile, Local consumer electronics retailers in the Middle East are reporting a squeeze on the grey market for mobile handsets. Shorter lead times between key devices being launched and reaching markets such as the UAE have led to fewer opportunities for grey market vendors that seek to fill the gap. Ashish Panjabi, COO of UAE electronics retailer Jacky's Group, highlighted the speed at which official retailers gained access to the latest sought-after devices such as Samsung's Galaxy SIII and Blackberry's Z10 was considerably reduced compared with previous launches. This has prevented grey market sellers from acquiring the devices abroad and selling them at inflated prices across the region to consumers keen to get the latest device and willing to pay for it.
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