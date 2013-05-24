Report Published: "United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q2 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- IT spending is forecast to increase 2.2% to GBP53.339bn in 2013, a turnaround from the 0.6% contraction in 2012. The IT market should see improvements as the economy moves further out of recession, with real GDP growth forecast at 1.1% for 2013. Areas of the market that we expect to see growth include tablets, cloud computing, real-time data analytics and business software. However, IT investments will remain constrained and flashpoints in the eurozone present downside risk to this outlook. Enterprise spending will continue to be limited by uncertainty about the UK recovery and regional economic conditions. Meanwhile, public sector IT spending outlook is dominated by the impact of government cuts and a moratorium on projects with a value of more than GBP100mn. Nevertheless, Q412 did bring new public sector IT contracts from the Home Office and other organisations.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: GBP11.748bn in 2012 to GBP11.948bn in 2013, +1.7% in local currency terms. We expect the PC market will continue to rebound from negative growth in Q212, with demand buoyed by supply of cheaper tablets and hybrids.
Software Sales: GBP7.571bn in 2012 to GBP7.723bn in 2013, +2% in local currency terms. Software spending to be boosted by upgrades to Windows 8 in 2013 and beyond.
IT Services Sales: GBP32.893bn in 2012 to GBP33.668bn in 2013, +2.4% in local currency terms. Fiscal austerity measures have squeezed IT vendors on price, but outsourcing and cloud services remain areas of growth.
Risk/Reward Rating
The UK's score was 80.7 out of 100.0. The UK ranks first in our latest Europe IT RRR table, still ahead of Germany and Sweden - despite the poor performance of its PC market in H112.
Key Trends And Developments
The PC market has evolved in the UK on the back of the popularity of tablet computers among consumers, and increasingly businesses. Apple dominated this growth area until H212 when Microsoft released Windows 8 (which introduced touch functionality to Windows vendors) and Google Android vendors released several devices that have proved popular with consumers. Apple is still the clear leader in the tablet market but the success of rivals is reshaping the market with cheaper and smaller form factors (forcing the release of iPad Mini). There is also the more recent blurring of device categories, with tablet-laptop hybrids running Windows 8. We expect cheaper tablets and innovative premium hybrid devices will continue to drive change in the hardware market.
