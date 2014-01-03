Report Published: "United States Metals Report Q1 2014"

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "United States Metals Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Our overall tepid forecast for the refined metals sector in the US is based on a steady but less than robust economic recovery, and the continued long-term trend of declining consumption and metal intensity per unit of economic growth. In the short term, we expect that refiners and metal producers will continue bringing production back online as the country's economic outlook improves, particularly in the construction and automotive sectors. However, production and consumption will probably remain below pre-crisis levels for some time.
We believe that slow but steady growth in the metals sector will roughly track broader GDP growth, which we forecast to average 2.6% from 2014 to 2017. Gains in the manufacturing sector, including the automotive and construction sectors, should lead to steady, albeit low, growth. However, elevated inventories, weak foreign demand, and increased competition from cheap imports will cap production increases. Data continues to indicate that while metal industry activity has increased since the end of 2012, industry growth has slowed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Mining Report Q1 2014
- Metals & Mining - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- United Kingdom Metals Report Q1 2014
- United States Steel Corporation (X) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- United Arab Emirates Water Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Metals Report Q1 2014
- Precious Metals & Minerals in the United States