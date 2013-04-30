Report Published: "United States Mining Report Q2 2013"

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- With emerging markets attracting the bulk of mining investment we see quite slow growth across mineral products in the US over our forecast period. We forecast the value of the US mining industry to reach US$63.9bn in 2017, representing an average growth rate of 1.6% per annum. We see the domestic mining sector growing at a slower pace than many developed market peers, such as Canada and Australia, but believe promising opportunities for mine development in the US still exist. With metals prices to stay elevated by historical standards, previously uneconomical deposits may become mineable again.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Iron ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Lead Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Metals & Mining - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- United States Copper Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Zinc Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Silver Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Coal Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape