Report Published: "Utilities: Global Industry Almanac"

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Utilities: Global Industry Almanac"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Utilities: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Utilities industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global utilities industry grew by 6.9% in 2011 to reach a value of $3,881.7 billion.
In 2016, the global utilities industry is forecast to have a value of $5,139.4 billion, an increase of 32.4% since 2011.
Electricity is the largest segment of the global utilities industry, accounting for 59.3% of the industry's total value.
Europe accounts for 33.6% of the global utilities industry value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
