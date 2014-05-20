Fast Market Research recommends "Vending in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Vending machines are predominantly found in shopping centres and apartments, and with the real-estate industry picking up at the end of the review period, vending saw healthy value growth of 22% in 2013 to reach AED254 million. After the recession, foreign investment picked up and construction sites resumed work as expatriates began to come back to the country as a result of the political instability in places like Egypt, Syria and Western Europe.
Euromonitor International's Vending in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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