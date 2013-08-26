Report Published: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Vietnam"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Vietnam"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Over the review period, Vietnam witnessed increasing demand for vitamin and dietary supplements as a result of improvement of disposable incomes and living standards. Vietnamese consumers were more willing to spend their money on vitamins and dietary supplements because they were more aware of their health and beauty. Moreover, manufacturers constantly advertised vitamins and dietary supplements via various channels such as television, newspapers, and magazines in order to increase consumer...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the US
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Japan
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Belarus
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Israel
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Spain
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Portugal
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Tunisia
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Greece
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Iran