Fast Market Research recommends "Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Retailing (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart, had a challenging year in 2013, with low sales growth in the US amid increasingly intense competitive pressure from aggressive rivals including dollar stores and internet retailers. However, faster expansion planned through small store formats and an ambitious internet retailing strategy supported by multi-channel synergies may help the group recover. It also retains major scope for expansion in several emerging markets in Latin America, China and Africa.
Euromonitor International's Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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