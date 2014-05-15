Fast Market Research recommends "Wearable Devices in Healthcare 2014 - 2020" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The wearable devices industry has grown dramatically during the last four years. The market value is currently relatively small for wearable devices but certain segments are expected to grow rapidly. Wearables are already making great in-roads in the fitness market. The overall healthcare market is expected to grow rapidly for wearables with some very specific scenarios and applications expected to excel in particular within the medical area.
In this report evaluates the current and anticipated wearable devices for the healthcare industry. The report addresses current wearables performance, what wearable devices should be used by healthcare professionals, why and in what circumstances. The report will also provide a full market analysis on the wearable devices in healthcare from 2015 to 2020.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Healthcare professionals
- Augmented reality companies
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Consumer electronics companies
- Wearable technology developers
- Embedded computing companies
- Regulatory bodies and governments
- Wireless service providers of all types
Report Benefits:
- Market forecast for wearable tech in healthcare
- Understand the wearable technology marketplace
- Understand supporting technologies for wearables
- Recognize opportunities for wearable tech in healthcare
- Identify wearable technology vendor strategies and offerings
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