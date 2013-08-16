Report Published: "Weight Management in France"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- French people no longer believe in miracle slimming products: there is a strong trend towards improving eating habits and re-education. To make matters worse, the Mediator affair inflicted a severe blow to weight management, and the aftermath continued to negatively impact value sales: all categories saw negative growth in 2012, except for slimming teas, with 2% current value growth, and meal replacement slimming; these are deemed as softer, non-chemical and natural products used to complement...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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