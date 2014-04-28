New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Weight Management in Pakistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Weight management registered a 16% increase in current value sales in 2013 to reach PKR300 million. There is a greater desire to lose weight in order to be accepted by their peers and suitable for marriage, and most girls prefer weight loss products. Weight management options remain limited in Pakistan, but young females have started to use more weight loss supplements. The entry of young females into adulthood and the young median age of the population saw a rise in self-medication in terms of...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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