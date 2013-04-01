Report Published: "Wipes in Canada"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Surface care in Canada is about perception as much as it is about the actual cleaning regimen in the home. With various health scares in recent memory, from SARS and swine flu to food contamination, most Canadians are concerned about the cleanliness of the surfaces in their home. Canadians continue to seek faster and easier ways to prevent bacteria spreading within their personal surroundings, while at the same time opting for products that offer convenience and ease of use, such as general...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
