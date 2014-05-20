New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market - Worldwide Forecasts, Business Models, Technology Roadmap and Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market (IEEE 802.11ad, 60 GHz, 7Gbps Wi-Fi, Wireless Gigabit Alliance, Access Points, Routers, Residential Gateways, Backhaul Equipment) - Worldwide Forecasts, Business Models, Technology Roadmap and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) is a short range in-room wireless technology, operating in the unlicensed 60 GHz range. WiGig transfers data content at the speed of 7Gbps, 10 times faster than the existing Wi-Fi technology. It can transfer audio, high definition video, multimedia applications and any kind of backup data at high speed, over a distance of 10 to 12 meters without the need of wires. The technology supports backward compatibility, thereby enabling tri-band services and ensuring maximum accuracy and data security. As the radio waves are transferred separately, the technology supports wireless docking, thereby enabling wireless connectivity between devices such as PCs, tablets, home entertainment devices, computer peripherals, USBs, and display ports.
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WiGig is being backed by the WiGig Alliance, in association with prominent industry standardization bodies such as IEEE, Wi-Fi alliance, and VESA. The WiGig Alliance has recently announced its certification ready specifications, in order to take WiGig to a next level. With the availability of more digital entertainment options and ever increasing demand for faster wireless communication, the technology is emerging as the most important next generation wireless technology. Apart from various start ups, many networking and chipset giants are also embracing WiGig in a big way by developing a wide gamut of products and services which will surely make the multi gigabit wireless technology a huge success of this decade.
Application areas of WiGig market include Academia and Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Media and Advertisement, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, and other verticals.
The prime feature of WiGig technology is its ability of wireless data sharing at very high speed without compromising on its accuracy and quality. As per its PHY and MAC specification it enables data sharing at the speed of 7 Gbps, which is 10 times faster than the current maximum 802.11n standard. With its "Whole Home" wireless networking concept it connects all the multimedia, computing and networking devices at home or office over a short range of distance to provide the ultra speed.
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