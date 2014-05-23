New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Workflow Management System Market - Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Workflow Management System Market by Workflow System Types (Production, Messaging-based, Web-based, Suite-based, Others), Users (SMBs, Enterprises), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise) - Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
Workflow management systems comprise information management, document management, automation of work procedures, comprehensive conceptualization, and model building of business operations. Workflow management solutions sequence and mechanize multifaceted business processes, and encourage business process reengineering.
The emergence of mobile workforce and work from home culture, promotes workflow management systems solution providers to integrate mobile data with the organizational data. Nowadays, vendors are offering cloud-based workflow systems as the main product, along with the on premise solutions to provide the employees access to information irrespective of the location. Enterprises and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) are more inclined towards workflow management systems that provide infrastructure as a solution. This is because its deployment does not demand heavy investment in IT.
Workflows management systems are vital for organizations in order to gain a competitive advantage and become more responsive towards vibrant business landscape. The need to fulfill the consistently changing demands of customers, by providing superior customer experience, automated complex business operations, and reduced time of job accomplishment are the major factors encouraging the growth of this market.
The major restraints in this market are the high technical cost, and the difficulty in integration with present workflows of the organizations.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging regions of Asia Pacific (APAC).
The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into workflow management systems types, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
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