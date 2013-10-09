New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Zion Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning - A High-Risk Move by Energy Solutions"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in Zion, Illinois, which ceased to operate in 1998, is going to be a high-risk move for Energy Solutions, Inc. (Energy Solutions). Energy Solutions, under its long-term license stewardship program, undertook the responsibility for decommissioning the Zion NPP through its subsidiary Zion Solutions, LLC (Zion Solutions). The company closed a first-of-a-kind transaction with the owner of Zion NPP Exelon Generation Company LLC (Exelon) on September 01, 2010 assuming the responsibility for decommissioning the Zion NPP using an innovative approach to provide decommissioning services. Today, according to the company's financial projections, it is very unlikely that it will be able to make any financial profit out of the Zion NPP decommissioning project. Energy Solutions is required to provide many financial assurances to Exelon to support contractual obligations and is exposed to many risks related to cost and schedule overrun and diminishing profitability margins. However, the company hopes that the Zion project will help the company to capture the decommissioning market, especially as many countries are planning to phase out nuclear power following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Identifies the key risks associated with decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
- Provides details of progress made by Energy Solutions for decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
- Provides details of First-of-Its-Kind arrangement made for decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand key risks associated with decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
- Gain knowledge about the progress made by Energy Solutions for decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
- Understand the details of First-of-Its-Kind arrangement made for decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Plant
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