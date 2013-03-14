Report Reveals How Consumers Use Mobile Phones Around the World, Cheap International Calls Provider Firstnumber Comments

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- A new report, published by the research company Nielsen, entitled “The Mobile Consumer: A Global Snapshot”. Looks into the mobile consumer behaviour and device preference and usage in 10 different countries. The countries examined were Australia, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and the U.S.



The report interestingly sets out to identify how each different region engages with mobile devices. Identifying that although the popularity of mobile phones has become equal around the world, Nielsen confirms that “usage is significantly different by market and demographic groups”.



A spokesperson from cheap international calls provider Firstnumber comments:



“Getting insight into mobile consumer behaviour and usage from many countries around the world is very interesting. It's possible to have tunnel vision, and believe we all have similar needs and wants when it comes to owning a mobile phone.



But, it becomes very apparent that regardless of the amount of mobile users in each country, they all have different needs, which can often be dictated by cultural differences.”



A clear pattern amongst developed markets show that wherever there is widespread 3G and 4G access, smartphone owners become the majority. Also, device preference is changing with the penetration of smartphones being led by “a new generation of young adults eager to embrace smartphone technology”, Nielsen states.



For example, smartphone adoption rates have significantly outnumbered the amount of feature phone users in Australia, Italy, China, the U.S., South Korea and the United Kingdom. Whilst, the feature phone is still has widespread use in India, Turkey, Russia and Brazil.



Looking at specific mobile usage, it was identified that smartphone owners gravitate towards games and social networks. But, the level of activity changed depending on the market.



