Report Study : Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Conveyor Sprockets Market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global conveyor sprockets market is likely to exhibit at a CAGR of 3.3% through the period of assessment 2020 to 2030. Industrial automation has egressed as a flourishing domain, providing automation machinery to various end-use sectors, comprising food & beverages, electronics, and automotive.



Furthermore, technology integration with material handling systems is offset to emerge as the worldwide trend in conveyor systems. However, conveyor sprockets demand will be impacted all through 2020, due to the stoppage of manufacturing during the COVID-19 outbreak.



"Conveyor sprockets demand will be impacted all through 2020, due to the stoppage of production amid the crisis. However, growing demand for industrial automation solutions will impel the market growth over the assessment period," says the Fact.MR analyst.



Conveyor Sprockets Market - Key Takeaways



The global conveyor sprockets market is anticipated to reach US$ 940 Mn by 2030.



By product, roller chain sprockets will grow at a 2.8%value CAGR and grow by 1.3X as compared to their 2020 value



By end-use, packaging & warehouse distribution will expand at a 2.5% value CAGR, to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 52.0 Mn through 2030.



East Asia will emerge as one of the leading markets for conveyor sprockets, accounting for a value of US$ 160 Mn by 2030.



Conveyor Sprockets Market - Driving Factors



Adoption of technology will be a key focus area for conveyor sprockets market players



Increasing demand for conveyor belts in several end-use sectors such as electronics and automotive will be a key driving factor



Increased automation of material handling equipment is projected to impel the conveyor sprockets market



Conveyor Sprockets Market - Constraints



The need for frequent lubrication to avert rusting can hinder the market growth



The higher cost associated with the initial investments can impact the growth of the conveyor sprockets market



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the conveyor sprockets market. Manufacturing plants have halted their warehouse automation and nationwide lockdowns are enforced to contain the spread of the virus.



Although, Fact.MR's recently published report estimates that the conveyor sprockets market trends are likely to begin exhibiting optimistic signals towards 2020 end, due to an assuring outlook from e-Commerce as well as projects growth in distribution and warehouse activities.



Competition Landscape



Leading players identified in the conveyor sprockets market include Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Rexnord Corporation, FB Ketju, Senqcia Corporation, KettenWulf Betriebs GmbH, Allied-Locke Industries, Regal Beloit Americas, Inc., Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc., and Renold PLC. Players are focusing on building up new products to maintain their market share.



For instance, US Tsubakimoto Power Transmission launched pre-set up torque regulator sprockets. End-use sectors could set up the torque limit, set the fully-assembled unit to the shaft, and go ahead with operations.



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the conveyor sprockets market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (roller chain sprockets, drum sprockets, single & double pitch sprockets, idler sprockets, steel split sprockets and others), material (cast iron, plastics, stainless steel and others), and end-use (packaging & warehouse distribution, construction & mining, textiles & paper, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and food & beverages) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



