Reportstack Announces Strategic Partnership With MarketLine

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2011 -- Reportstack, the fastest growing market research provider today announced its partnership with MarketLine, a world renowned publisher of premium market research products. This global alliance between the two companies is for online distribution of market research reports published by MarketLine.
This partnership will help distribute market intelligence and business information to a wider world audience and cover industry segments including Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods and Retail, Construction, Pharma and Healthcare and Automotive and Transportation.
Headquartered in London, with offices in the US, Hong Kong, India and Australia, Marketline is one of the largest publisher of Company profiles, Country and industry reports. With 50,000 companies in 215 countries and a coverage which spans more than 2000 industry verticals MarketLine will provide Reportstack.com members a greater bandwidth of product offerings.
Reportstack with their commitment to bring unrivalled user interface and online buying experience is one of the fastest growing market research libraries which hosts more than 100,000 strategic market reports from 40 leading publishers. An aggressive marketing company, Reportstack.com has a keen eye on the emerging markets in the developing countries and provides granular insights into the worldwide market via thousands of industry specific country and company profiles.
View Reportstack.com’s coverage of more than 30,000 company profiles: http://www.reportstack.com/company/company_profiles/ALL
“MarketLine is recognized as one of the top publishers of market research reports and has a comprehensive and unique collection of company, industry and country information extending across all continents and every major industry vertical” said Salil Modak, head of marketing for Reportstack. ‘’ The addition of MarketLine reports will greatly assist sales and marketing teams, operational planners, researchers, analysts, strategic planners, business development managers, students, library users and senior managers’’.
Reportstack.com provides unparallel business insights into the following industry verticals :
