Reportstack Latest Report: China Medical Information System Industry Report 2011

Status quo of China medical services, including medical resource allocation, medical efficiency and main existing problems;



Policies, construction and investment of China medical information system;



Analyze China’s existing shortcomings through comparison with the status quo of medical information system in developed countries;



Competitive pattern and trends of China medical information system market;



Forecasts of China medical information system, involving investment scale, HIS, CIS, GMIS;



Characteristics, operations and prospects of ten Chinese enterprises.



Overall, during the 12th Five-Year Plan period, China medical information system market is expected to grow fast. In 2010 the investment reached RMB12.44 billion, which is expected to exceed RMB40 billion in 2015 with a compound average growth rate of 26.4%. In early 2011 the Ministry of Health completed the 12th Five-Year health information construction project planning work, established the “3521” project and promoted the medical information system process. Moreover, the unified work of the national social security card launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will also bring a comprehensive information system upgrade.



There is no administrative restrictions and barriers in China medical information system market, in which lies a lower industrial concentration. In 2009 the total market share by Winning Software, Neusoft Medical, Tianjian Technology, DHC Software and Zhonglian Information accounted for no more than 30%. There is a great difference between the downstream customer – hospital management systems in China and abroad, therefore, most foreign companies enter Chinese market via joint ventures.



In the future, with the increased investment in regional medical information system and hospital information system, there will be higher requirements on registered capital, revenue size, certification qualification, etc. for enterprises involving in China medical information system, as well as further compressed living space for small companies, thus the industrial merger and acquisition will be significantly increased. Thereinto, with greater advantages in brand, capital, technology, etc., leading enterprises will occupy more market share.



