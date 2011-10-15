Reportstack Latest Report: Global and China Low-E Glass Industry Report, 2010-2011

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Low-E Glass Industry Report, 2010-2011 market report to its offering



Low emissivity glass (Low-E glass) is a kind of coated glass with lower radiation and higher energy conservation performance. From 1990 to 2010, the global sales volume of Low-E glass grew rapidly, breaking 680 million square meters in 2010, with an average annual compound growth rate of 19.2%. In recent years, countries around the world have issued policies to encourage energy-saving building materials, effectively promoting the development of Low-E glass industry.



Currently, Low-E glass is popular in developed countries. The Low-E glass penetration rate reached 93% in Germany, 92% in South Korea, and 79% in Poland, while only 10.2% in China, therefore, Low-E glass has great development potentials in China.



In recent years, China's Low-E glass output has increased year by year. Currently, there are about 20 Low-E production lines under construction, most with a designed capacity of about 3 million square meters and to be put into production in 2012-2013.



Low-E glass production lines are mainly concentrated in enterprises including CSG, Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Glass, and Yaohua Pilkington. Most of them adopt off-line technology and have expansion plans. For example, the industry leader CSG is engaged in the production of off-line Low-E glass, with production bases in Dongguan, Tianjin, Chengdu and Wujiang; its Low-E glass project under construction in Hubei Province with an annual output of 4.20 million square meters will be put into production in H2 2013.



This report focuses on the production costs, production lines, competition pattern, and demand in China Low-E glass industry, and analyzes the operating environment (including policy, social and technical environment) for this industry.



With respect to technology, China mainly introduces Low-E glass production technology from foreign countries. CSG has introduced a number of vacuum magnetron sputtering coating lines from Leybold of Germany and Airco of the United States; it is the first one to launch single silver Low-E glass, double silver Low-E glass, bended steel Low-E glass and other energy-saving building glass products in China.



As for companies, this report studies four multinational companies (PG Industries, NSG, AGC, and Saint-Gobain) and 12 Chinese companies (including CSG, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass, and Yaohua Pilkington).



