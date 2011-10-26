Reportstack Report - Cloud Virtualization Markets Reach $16 Billion By 2017

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cloud Virtualization Software Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017 market report to its offering



EMC/VMware, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix, and dominate the markets for cloud architecture. IBM SOA services oriented architecture is the base for enterprise cloud virtualization initiatives leveraging middleware to implement the cloud. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as globally integrated enterprises worldwide move to implement more cost efficient IT systems. Transaction process and Internet workload computer processing delivery modalities depend on the efficiencies of scale achievable using cloud computing. Virtualization is the fundamental aspect of cloud computing. Virtualization permits enterprises to achieve modernization of IT by consolidating workloads onto fewer platforms and to optimize the management of those workloads with automated process. The aim of computer virtualization is to increase the utilization of systems in the data center and at the line of business. Most workloads being virtualized are the Microsoft applications used in the data center. Scale out Web applications, with each application located on a separate server are being consolidated at a rapid pace. Each application is being packaged as an image that runs on a larger server, with 10 to 15 images per server being achieved for consolidation in the distributed platform environments, and 100 to 500 images per IFL being achieved on the mainframe Linux class servers.



Cloud computing has three virtualization aspects: Software as a Service (SaaS),Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Business software as a service SaaS applications and cloud computing models have matured and adoption has become an issue for every IT department. These models are offered as solutions targeted top different types of application delivery. These solutions all adapt to virtualized environments.



Microsoft solutions are being virtualized to increase the utilization and density of server processing. VMware a virtualization solution commonly used. It facilitates the creation of virtual machines on the Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows Server 2003 operating systems, creating multiple images of single servers on a larger server. Server virtualization creates economies for running the data center.



Virtual machines are created and managed through a VMware or tother web-based interface. A utility is used to mount multiple server images on a single more powerful server, consolidating workloads and saving hardware costs. Running Linux In Virtual Machines IBM z/VM offers the ability to run Linux in virtual machines on IBM System z. IT needs to run Linux in virtual machines for enterprise computing. Linux in virtual images is evolving rapidly. Data centers have to meet ever increasing demands with flat budgets. IBM System z delivers a unique hybrid computing model.



Virtual machines are created and managed through a VMware or tother web-based interface. A utility is used to mount multiple server images on a single more powerful server, consolidating workloads and saving hardware costs. Running Linux In Virtual Machines IBM z/VM offers the ability to run Linux in virtual machines on IBM System z. IT needs to run Linux in virtual machines for enterprise computing. Linux in virtual images is evolving rapidly. Data centers have to meet ever increasing demands with flat budgets. IBM System z delivers a unique hybrid computing model.



According to Susan Eustis, "Customers consolidating on System z virtualized systems are benefiting from the reliability, availability and serviceability of IBM System z servers. z/VM offers platforms for consolidating select UNIX™,Windows™, and Linux workloads on a single physical server."



Virtualization software for a cloud service market forecasts indicate that markets at $5.8 billion in 2010 are anticipated to reach $16 billion by 2017.



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/53670/cloud-virtualization-software-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2011-to-2017-.html



Contact:

Reportstack

http://www.reportstack.com

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635